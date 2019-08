- Thousands of plastic hangers that could be reused and/or recycled are thrown into the trash each day by Gap owned stores like Old Navy.

Now, a Charlotte native is bringing attention to the issue, taking it upon himself to get results for our planet and make a big change when it comes to waste.

19-year-old NC State Student Jackson Dumas spent 18 months working for Old Navy, a store owned by Gap, Inc.

"I folded clothes, I worked registers, and most importantly, I've taken out the trash," Dumas said.

In a video created by Dumas and his friend Carson Philbin, the two take a stand to send a message to Old Navy to stop tossing thousands of plastic hangers in the garbage when they could be recycling and reusing them.

The video is called "An open letter to the world, exposing Gap, Inc." It was released on July 31. Tomorrow, another film will drop with the help of New York Film Director Dan Mace.

"We are hoping to hit Gap, Inc. like a train tomorrow," Dumas said.

In his 18 months working at Old Navy, Jackson says he was asked to throw thousands of plastic hangers out each day.

"And I thought that was ridiculous. I would take them home instead and I filled my garage with hangars," he said.

His film being released with Dan Mace documents his journey of standing up to corporate businesses as he takes a stand in an effort to protect the planet.

"I think in the world we live in, corporations get away with too much, and they're not held accountable enough for what they're doing to our environment," Dumas said.

Jackson says he's on a mission to get results and wants other kids his age to take a stand to fight for their future.

"If Art Peck, the CEO of Gap, Inc. is watching this, the ball is in your court, Art, reach out to us, and we can solve this," Dumas said.

We reached out to Gap, Inc., who sent us this statement:

We can all agree that plastic waste is a problem. And we recognize our responsibility to leave our planet better than we found it for the next generation. We’ve been working on a more sustainable solution for our use of plastic hangers: after exploring biodegradable hangers, we launched a hanger recycling program in the Portland area earlier this year that we are expanding to 500 of our U.S. stores. Simultaneously, we’re working toward a global reusable hanger program to deploy across all Old Navy stores within the next 18 months that will further reduce our environmental impact.