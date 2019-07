- A second major water main break in less than a month has left hundreds without water and thousands of drivers looking for an alternate route.

Leaders from Charlotte Water tell FOX 46 Charlotte water main breaks happen daily in the city, but recently more of them have been impacting busy roads.

The latest break happened Wednesday along South Blvd. near Clanton Road. The area was shut down for hours as crews made repairs. Some nearby businesses were forced to close for the day.

“No signs, no where and it took me 30 minutes to get four miles,” said one frustrated driver.

Just last month it was a similar scene on Freedom Drive, which was under repair for days after a water main break turned the road into a river.

Leaders at Charlotte Water say it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why water mains are failing, but it has a lot to do with development and old infrastructure.

You don’t have to look to far to see the growing pains happening along South Boulevard.

Along Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood are water line repairs of a different kind.

It’s more of a preventative measure with a 6 month water relining project that hopes to make pipes last longer and improve water quality.

The hope is also to prevent scenes like what happened on South Blvd. and Freedom Drive.

Charlotte Water officials say both emergency repairs and planned projects are paid for through funds from water bills and not taxpayer dollars.