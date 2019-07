- Police in Canada are investigating the deaths of a 24-year-old North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend were found murdered along a remote stretch of highway.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police have confirmed that Chynna Deese, of Charlotte, N.C., and Lucas Fowler of New South Wales, Australia were killed along the Alaska Highway in northern British Columbia, CBC News reported Friday.

Police haven’t confirmed reports the couple was shot to death.

The spot where they were killed is near Liard Hot Springs, a popular tourist destination, Alaska Highway News reported.

“My little sister left to visit her boyfriend Lucas for the ‘branding of the cows’ at a ranch he worked at in Canada and to travel through the top half of the globe,” Deese’s brother British Deese wrote on Facebook early Friday. “24 hrs ago I found out why my little sis didn’t text me back. Chynna and Lucas’ lives were abruptly taken from a random act of violence while starting their road trip through Canada.”

