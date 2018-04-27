Charlotte woman feels 'targeted' after pugs stolen twice

- A woman's beloved pugs were stolen right out her apartment Thursday night, and she says it's not the first time little ‘Coco Chanel’ and ‘Valentino’ have been stolen. Their owner tells FOX 46 she feels like someone is targeting her.

Ally Montier found her apartment tossled and ransacked Thursday night, and her two pugs were nowhere to be found.

"They are my support. People say, ‘oh it's just dogs,’ but not for me, because they are everything I have. What do they want with my dogs? It's the second time? I really don't know.”

Montier says this is not the first times she's been broken into, and her pugs were stolen back in November.

"Odd things have happened to me since last year," she said.

Thanks to social media she was reunited with Coco Chanel and Valentino last time they were taken.

"The first time it happened at a different address. That's why I moved here because it's a safe area,” said Montier.

She thought she was in the clear, until she saw her apartment Thursday night.

"Everything a mess. The collars [were] on the floor. We couldn't touch anything because they called CSI. When CSI came they started seeing the details,” she said. "I really don't know what to do. I'm scared. I'm terrified.”

The thieves took jewelry, important documents, and turned her bathroom and bedroom upside down.

"They came here, one of my Michael Kors purses is gone. I don't know why. Maybe they like Michael Kors?"

But all of these things don't matter to Montier. all she wants is her little ones back, safe and sound.

"I just want them back. That's it. I don't want to ask any questions. I’ll reward with money. I just want them back intact.”