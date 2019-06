- The cause of death of a Charlotte woman who went missing in April has been released.

Officials say Vatsla Watkins drowned. Her body was found floating on Lake Wylie near the Buster Boyd Bridge after she was reported missing by family on March 19. Her vehicle was found a few days later at Pier 49 LLC at Lake Wylie.

According to police, Watkins, 39, drove away from her home around 1:10 p.m. on March 18 was not seen or heard from since. She was last seen driving her silver 2004 Mercedes-Benz C230 with a Carolina Panthers NC tag 8215CP before she disappeared.

Watkins was the wife of former Mecklenburg GOP Chairman Curtis Watkins. Investigators say they don't suspect foul play.

The medical examiner reports that she had a history of depression and anxiety, and had discussed drowning herself around the time she went missing.