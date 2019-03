- A Charlotte woman says she ended up staring down the barrel of a gun in a dangerous case of road rage. It goes to show-- you never know who is in the other car or what they have on them.

"I want it to be a warning to other people because this was a woman that I would never have thought had a gun, or pulled a gun on me, so it can really happen to anyone."

Heather Russell says she was shocked when an angry driver put a gun to her head.

"I just remember looking and seeing it right in my face and just thinking ‘oh my gosh, what’s going to happen next?’”

On Thursday afternoon, Russell says she was driving down Albemarle Road when she noticed a silver SUV riding her tail.

"So out of habit, I just put my hand up for her to know just to kind of back off because I didn't want to get hit."

That’s when the situation escalated in a serious case of road rage.

"I could see her behind me yelling, but I didn't know what she was saying."

The car followed Russell down Albemarle Road and then pulled up next to her.

"It wasn't until I rolled my window down and said ‘look you almost hit me!’ that I saw the gun, and at that point everything just went blank," Russell said. "I froze and I panicked and I started shaking."

Russell's dog was riding in the passenger seat

"I didn't want anything to happen to him and me I was driving down the road."

When Russell called the cops, the silver SUV sped off before she could catch the plates. She thinks showing the gun was just meant to scare he, but she wants to remind people of the dangers you may not know are lurking nearby.

"I never would have thought that she would have a gun in her car or that she was going to point it at me."

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information you’re asked to call 704-334-1600.