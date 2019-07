- A mother whose son was killed just over a month ago is now mourning the loss of a friend.

The north Charlotte community felt another wave heartbreak Monday after a man was shot and killed, just days after celebrating his 40th birthday.

"I know how his mother feel because that's how I feel," Iris Stevens said.

Iris is still grieving after losing her 21-year-old son, Desmond, to violence back in May.

"He was killed a block from here last month," Iris told FOX 46. Desmond was found dead in the 9500 block of Trinity Road.

Police say he got into an altercation with two men, Scott McManners, 21, and Zachary McMannes, 17, during a drug deal. Scott drove off while Desmond was still holding on to the vehicle, then crashed a short time later.

The McMannes' were both arrested and charged with hit-and-run, but Iris says she'll never get back time with her son.

"We're mothers and we're hurting, and we love our kids."

Iris was friends with Eugene. She says she saw him just last night.

"He was a big teddy bear and it did not make no sense for him to lose his life like this."

Williams was shot to death inside a vehicle around 9:30 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of Feldbank Drive and Evanshire Drive, police say. This was the 58th homicide victim this year. The city has now tied the homicide rate for all of 2018.

"Everybody need to stop the violence," said Iris. "Now I got to another funeral and it don't make no sense to bury somebody else's son."

No arrests have been made in Williams' murder. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.