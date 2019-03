- A woman is still shaken after someone fired shots at her car during a road rage incident on Independence Boulevard.

“Three shots in my car. Three! That man is crazy,” Linda Mendoza said.

Mendoza was driving on Independence Boulevard Wednesday when she says she didn't see a car in the lane beside her and began to merge.

“I say ‘I’m sorry. [Are] you ok?’”

But Mendoza says things escalated quickly from there, taking a turn for the worst.

“He looked at me, he seemed very angry. He [rolled] down the window. He shot my car."

This was all unfolding while Mendoza was still driving.

“I see my life-- I see my kids my husband. It’s impossible to talk in my own language and more impossible to talk in English because I am panic[ked].”

20-year-old Nassir Derrell is accused of pulling the trigger, blowing out Mendoza’s tire with a bullet.

Mendoza remembers calling her son moments after her car was struck by bullets.

“I say ‘baby I’m ok, but somebody shot my car, but I’m ok.'”

She says if she could find the good Samaritan who came to her aid following this alarming encounter this is the first thing she'd say.

“Thank you so much. I am very thankful he’s like the angel for me thank you. Thank you God, too because I’m alive.”

Derrell is charged with one count of discharging a firearm into occupied property and shooting in the city limits. He remains behind bars tonight.