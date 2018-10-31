Charlotte woman wanted on multiple charges after ‘viral racist rant'

- New details have emerged in the case of a Charlotte woman who was caught on camera harassing two African-American women who were waiting for AAA.

FOX 46 has obtained the 911 calls from that night. One of them from the suspect herself, who is now facing more charges.

The phone calls, quite literally, tell the story of a woman and her sister who felt threatened and another woman who police now say misused 911. All this happened just before midnight on Oct. 19 at the Camden Fairview apartments.

In the video, Westwood makes statements accusing the two women of dealing drugs and making a reference to having a concealed weapon in her home. At this point in time, the video has been viewed more than two million times.

RELATED: WANTED: Woman in 'viral racist rant' wanted for improperly using 911

The suspect in the video, Susan Westwood, is seen questioning and wanting to know why the two other women were in the parking lot outside of the apartment building. Both lived at the complex, the only difference between them-- their skin color.

“I'm in front of my home, my car is dead and I’m calling AAA and this lady is bothering me. Do you hear her?” a victim tells the dispatcher.

But she wasn’t the only one who called police.

“Folks that are trying to break into apartments,” Westwood tells police when she calls in.

Her call lasted about five minutes.

“There’s no car broken down. Nobody breaks their car down in the best part of society,” said Westwood.

Her pleas were met with shock, even from the 911 dispatcher.

“Right now, they're causing problems. They're begging for money, and we need to get them out of here…I'll pay $2,500 to get them out of here. Right now. I will,” Westwood says.

Westwood was fired from his job, and is now facing charges, including simple assault, communicating threats and misuse of 911, but CMPD says they haven't been able to find her.

They're asking that anyone with information on Westwood’s whereabouts call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.