GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A boy is being treated for injuries at the hospital after falling approximately 15 feet at a trampoline park in Gaston County, according to a report with Gaston County Police Communications. </p><p>The incident occurred Wednesday night, June 19 as the child was climbing a rock wall at the Altitude Trampoline Park located at 3940 E Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia. </p><p>According to the 911 call log with Gaston County, initial information given indicated that a boy fell on the concrete from the climbing wall, and that he did have a climbing harness on.</p><p>The call log said the child was breathing abnormally after falling about 15 feet from the wall. GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a 2-year-old upstate South Carolina boy fatally shot himself after finding a gun.

Greenville County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood says the shooting happened Thursday afternoon near Greenville.

The coroner identifies the dead child as 2-year-old Kayden John Stuber. He is suicidal and could possibly be driving his 2014 White Chevrolet Silverado with the South Carolina tag LXV495.

Looker is 57, five-foot-nine, weighing about 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Kays Drive in York. Damage of a different kind happened at a home in Huntersville Thursday evening. Huntersville Fire got a call to Cinder Lane for a car into a home.

When they arrived firefighters say they found a car in the kitchen. Officials tell FOX 46 Charlotte the homeowner pressed the gas, went through the wall of the garage, into the dining room before finally stopping in the kitchen.

No one was injured, but there was extensive damage to the home. 