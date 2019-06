- A boy is being treated for injuries at the hospital after falling approximately 15 feet at a trampoline park in Gaston County, according to a report with Gaston County Police Communications.

The incident occurred Wednesday night, June 19 as the child was climbing a rock wall at the Altitude Trampoline Park located at 3940 E Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia.

According to the 911 call log with Gaston County, initial information given indicated that a boy fell on the concrete from the climbing wall, and that he did have a climbing harness on.

The call log said the child was breathing abnormally after falling about 15 feet from the wall. The boy was rushed to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte for treatment.

No word on the current condition of the child at this time.

The rock climbing structure was reportedly closed following the incident while officials with Altitude Trampoline Park could look into exactly what happened to cause this tragic accident.