Child struck by a car while trick-or-treating in northeast Charlotte

- A child was struck by a car while trick-or-treating in northeast Charlotte according to CMPD.

The incident occurred on the 3400 block of Daniel Place Dr just before 8:00p.m.

The child was transported by medic to CMC-Main with minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the accident and if any charges will be filed. The age of the child has not been released at this time.

