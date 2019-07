- A child reportedly got stuck in a claw machine at a Matthews movie theater on Thursday.

An employee at Cinemark Movies 10 on Northeast Court told FOX 46 police and fire crews were at the scene working to free the child around 4 p.m. He was out around 4:45 p.m.

The employee says the child's parents left him alone and the child crawled into the machine. He was alert and well when he was freed.