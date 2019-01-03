4-year-old survives fatal car crash that killed mother in Lincoln County

- A 4-year-old child survived a fatal car crash that killed his mother Thursday morning in Lincoln County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 in the area of 2300 NC 182.

Troopers said a Dodge Caravan was traveling east on NC 182 near Harmon Road, when the vehicle ran off the road to the right in a curve, struck a culvert, and then collided with a tree.

The driver, Heather Jade Hodge, 29, of Crouse, N.C., died at the scene. Troopers said Hodge was not wearing a seatbelt. Her 4-year old son who was a passenger inside the vehicle and had been restrained by a seatbelt, survived the crash.

The boy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.