- A church van was stolen from a Chick-Fil-A parking lot, all while church members were out fundraising.

"It's one thing to take a van, but it's another thing to steal a van from a church,” Pastor Bruce Little said. “You know, everything we get we get through donations. Everything we have someone has to give it to us and for someone to give us something and someone come along and take it from us just don't sit well with us.”

Little says they parked the Miracle House of Ministry church van in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot near Mount Holly-Huntersville Road Thursday morning.

"We house men and women on alcohol and drugs, we house men and women who want to change their life around in Christ, and a lot of the ways that we get out financing we come out here in the streets of Charlotte and we tell people what we're doing and we receive a free donation."

Church members went to the intersection to raise funds for the church and say they left the windows down on the white 2005 Town and Country. When they returned it was gone.

"Us not having that van does put a damper on some of the things that we need to do. It does put a damper on us transporting the clients to and from, but I know we'll make do."

The church filed a police report but says if the thief returns the van they'll look the other way.

"Just bring the van back. Just bring the van back. We're good, we're praying for you, hoping God will touch your heart. We're not mad we just want the van."