- City council members are questioning the decision to host the 2020 Republican National Convention following President Donald Trump's rally in Greenville.

On Wednesday, Trump supporters chanted "send her back,' referring to a Somali-born congresswoman Ilhan Omar, during the rally. On Friday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles condemned the behavior.

Lyles: Charlotte no place for racist, xenophobic hate speech in response to Trump rally chant

In a series of tweets, Lyles said the behavior did not represent the values of our country and it only adds fuel to already tense political and racial relations. She says that type of behavior will not be allowed during the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Earlier this week when crowds at a Trump rally chanted ‘send her back,' in our own state, it was devastating to many of us, myself included. The behavior didn't demonstrate the values of our country and added fuel to already tense political and racial relations. It also certainly — Mayor of Charlotte (@CLTMayor) July 19, 2019

didn't represent the people of Charlotte.

As an inclusive city that welcomes all people, we open our doors to many, including those attending the 2020 RNC. However, the city of Charlotte is no place for racist or xenophobic hate speech, and we simply will not tolerate it. It's my — Mayor of Charlotte (@CLTMayor) July 19, 2019

hope that members of all political parties are able to discuss, engage and debate without personal insults and degradation but with respect - which is the cornerstone of leadership and democracy. Only in this way can we truly embrace diversity of our communities and our country. — Mayor of Charlotte (@CLTMayor) July 19, 2019

Just one year ago Charlotte City Council voted six to five, approving the City of Charlotte to host the RNC.

Council Member Justin Harlow, who voted against the RNC last year, said in a tweet "If the RNC vote was redone today, I bet @CLTgov wouldn't be hosting it. Would probably be a 7-4 vote against instead of 6-5 in favor. #CLTCC"

If the RNC vote was redone today, I bet @CLTgov wouldn't be hosting it. Would probably be a 7-4 vote against instead of 6-5 in favor. #CLTCC — Justin Harlow (@DrJustinHarlow) July 18, 2019

The Republican National Convention is scheduled for August 24-27, 2020.