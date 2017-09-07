City of Charlotte makes preparations ahead of Hurricane Irma

Related Headlines What you need to have in your disaster kit

- The city of Charlotte announced that preparations are being made ahead of Hurricane Irma for city services and transportation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management is closely monitoring Irma to determine the potential impact Irma may have on the city.

The city is also encouraging residents to prepare as well by making a plan, building an emergency disaster kit and staying informed. The plans for each city service as of today can be seen below.

Charlotte Water

Charlotte Water says they have made various preparations to ensure that drinking water and has made a series of preparations this week to ensure continued delivery of drinking water and wastewater services, and that customers should not see any change in their service.

Fuel tanks are full, backup generators are on standby and all equipment and supplies have been serviced. Facilities have also been inspected and shored up to protect against flooding and wind damage.

They say some scheduled work may be delayed by the storm, but Charlotte Water is prepared to respond to any emergency situation.

Housing & Neighborhood Services

The Damage Assessment Response Team (DART) is on standby in case help is needed. Staff members have been told to check their gear and make sure cars are fueled up in the event that they are mobilized.

Solid Waste Services

Solid Waste Services is asking that you out your bins out on your normal collection day and leave them there until it is picked up.

Engineering & Property Management

All emergency response crews and contractors for downed trees and debris in the roads are on-call.

Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT)

CDOT crews are out clearing catch basins and investigating areas that are typically prone to flooding. Trucks are being fueled up and crews are on standby.

Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS)

CATS is planning on operating under normal service. LYNX light rail service and CityLYNX streetcar service will be operating up until Monday evening. CATS will closely adjust services if necessary. Citizens should go to ridetransit.org for the most up-to-date information on specific routes. T