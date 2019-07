- This weekend Queen City Fest kicks off as a day of fun for the entire family. It brings together food trucks from all over the city all while having Charlotte Motor Speedway as the backdrop for the event.

The Cityfest Food Truck and Music Festival will be held this Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Route 29 Pavilion at 5650 Sandusky Blvd in Charlotte.

One of the main shows will be a stage performance of Michael Jackson’s "Don't Stop ‘Til You Get Enough"

The Michael Jackson reloaded experience live is a tribute to one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

The event is presented by Cricket Wireless. The aim of the event is to bring awareness to anti-bullying and promote a drug free lifestyle to youth of every community in Charlotte.

All of the proceeds from the day go to Fresh Society, a non-profit organization that looks to promote awareness of drug free lifestyles among youth along with anti-bullying initiatives. Their motto is simple: Live Fresh, Live Drug Free.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and the day ends at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or at cityfestnc.com

So bring the entire family out and enjoy a day of fun, games and incredible shows.