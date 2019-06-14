The North Carolina Justice Center, a non-profit organization, is representing tenants, both past and present, who have lived in Lake Arbor over the past four years. The lawsuit reads, The Freeman Law Group, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy and Robinson Bradshaw are also representing the tenants.
A series of FOX 46 Charlotte investigations led City of Charlotte Code Enforcement to inspect every unit on the property in 2018. There are nearly 300 units and code violations were found in every unit.
There are still units at Lake Arbor that are out of compliance. Lake Arbor has brought in Wellington Advisors as a management group and said it plans to fix all units of violations.
The lawsuit says it's looking for plaintiffs to be awarded compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial, rent abatement for each month during which tenants paid rent while their respective unit was not in "fit and habitable condition," and civil penalties ranging from $500 to $4,000 for each violation.
Hundreds, if not thousands of violations were found at Lake Arbor.
Tenants Serita Russell and Doretha Johnson are listed on the lawsuit. Russell did not reply with comment to FOX 46.
Lake Arbor's attorney had no heard of the lawsuit until FOX 46 reached out to him on Friday.
"I will say it is disappointing that whoever filed did so at this point," attorney Erik Rosenwood said. "We have been working closely with CMPD and with the City and felt like with the new management things were really improving. We have had some very positive feedback from some of the residents recently. Obviously a class action would be a big setback and distraction that would pull time and resources away from more constructive efforts."
Gastonia police are shooting their shot, coming up with a new way to fight crime in their neighborhoods. Friday night they put on a three-on-three basketball tournament from middle school students and high school students at Erwin Park.
Sgt. Adrienne Hall started the tournament Unity in the Community four years ago to keep kids off the street and on the court.
"I found kids just hanging out you know house parties or on the street just don't have anything to do," said Sgt. Hall. "So it's just giving them a place to go and hang out with their friends."
Two people were stabbed in a north Charlotte neighborhood, according to police.
Officers were called to the scene in the 3900 block of Fernledge Court around 6:15 p.m. for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
The victims were found with stab wounds, and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the incident stemmed from an ongoing altercation, and that the suspect and victims knew each other.
A woman in a wheelchair tired of waiting for her food at a Detroit McDonald's fired a Taser at an employee Thursday night.
Wayne State Police Lt. Keith Morris said the woman fired her Taser at the employee, who dodged the dart, at the location near WSU at Woodward and Canfield, at about 5:30 p.m.
The employee was not injured and called police to the location, where officers found the irate customer with the Taser tucked in her shirt.