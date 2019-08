- All classes are officially back in session at UNC Charlotte Tuesday. For some students it's the first time they've been back since the deadly shooting that happened in April.

For some students it is going to be an emotional day.

They are returning to the classroom following a deadly shooting that took place at the end of the school year. Two students, Riley Howell and Ellis Reed Parlier, were killed and others were injured in the gunfire, sparking memorials campus-wide.

There are some security changes as students arrive back at campus including more police from CMPD as well as bike patrols with UNCC Police Officers.

“We took very good care of the campus, and we’ve spent the last several months preparing for bringing everybody back,” said John Bogdan, the Associate Vice Chancellor for Safety at Security at UNC Charlotte.

The addition of more officers on campus from CMPD is meant to reinforce the already strong UNCC Police Department, which is made up of about 60 officers.

“We are one of the safest campuses you can attend, but at the same time I want to say this type of danger that we face in America right now can occur anywhere,” said Chief Jeff Baker from UNCC Police.

Students on campus told FOX 46 they will forever be Niner Strong.

RELATED NEWS ON UNC CHARLOTTE: