CMPD: 21-year-old woman found dead knew killer

- Two people have been charged in the kidnap and murder of a 21-year-old Charlotte woman who was found dead early Friday morning, and police say the victim had a relationship with one of the suspects.

38-year-old Richard Jordan was arrested Friday morning here in Charlotte, and 24-year-old Ashley Helms was taken into custody hours later in north myrtle beach connection to the kidnap and murder.

“Unfortunately this isn't the outcome we were looking for,” said CMPD Captain Chris Dozier.

21-year-old Alexis Fraley was missing for two weeks, and today her family got the news they didn't want to hear. They had been reported her missing nearly two weeks ago.

Her body was found in an abandoned building early Friday morning off Dixie River Rd. in northwest Charlotte.

“She was found it what appeared to be an abandoned structure, some abandoned property purchased by the airport and close to the airport,” said Capt. Dozier said.

Police say Jordan has an arrest record and that he and Fraley knew each other

“Ms. Fraley and the suspect did they had a relationship, they did know each other and this was the result of an apprehend dispute between the two,” said Capt. Dozier.

Police wouldn't go into detail on the length of their relationship, but said they did not live together.

Investigators say the push for information they sent out the day prior helped with making arrest.

“We will not go into how we developed him as a suspect, but we did work close with the family and that's why we put that out to the public to try to get their information and fortunately I believe that was very key in getting us information which led us to her.”