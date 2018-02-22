CMPD: "All hands on deck" for Rev. Billy Graham's funeral

Ruth and Billy Graham at home in Montreat, North Carolina (1996) Photo: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Ruth and Billy Graham at home in Montreat, North Carolina (1996) Photo: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

- Local law enforcement officers are already working to make sure safety remains a priority throughout the events planned for Reverend Billy Graham.

It's all hands on deck for local law enforcement over the next week, leading up to Reverend Billy Graham being laid to rest.

CMPD says it will have close to 2,000 officers assisting-- helping provide safety and security.

The massive number of people who will be gathering in Charlotte to pay respects to the Reverend is unpredictable.

"We've dealt with a lot of Presidential visits and motorcades and things of that sort," said CMPD Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings. "But this is significant-- I don't think anyone in the country can anticipate the amount of people who will come for an event like this one."

Reverend Graham left a mark on many lives, and local law enforcement officers are prepared for the thousands of people who will come to celebrate his life and honor his legacy.

"Our goal is to provide safety for everything going on this week and next week," said Deputy Chief Jennings.

"We're going to do everything we can to ensure safety is our main priority," said NC State Highway Patrol Sergeant Michael Baker.

It's all hands on deck.

"We don't like to cancel days off," said Jennings. "But our officers understand that when you have something of this significance coming to our city-- that it's important we have the proper manpower and staffing to accommodate that."

Extra officers will be providing extra support to make sure safety is at the forefront.

"As a department, we will do anything we can to mitigate any incidents that would occur," said Jennings.

Law enforcement officers want people to know they'll be doing all they can to keep everyone safe.

"We are fortunate with our staffing to provide the manpower needed to pull it off," said Jennings. "Rest assured, officers will be present and staffing will be available to do the best we can to ensure the safety of everybody."

There will be security 24 hours a day at the Billy Graham Library through next Friday.

Billy Graham’s casket is scheduled to arrive in front of the Billy Graham Library around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Rev. Graham will be laid to rest next Friday, March 2.