CMPD ask for help identifying 2 armed robbery suspects

- Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify two armed robbery suspects.

Around 11:00 p.n. on Tuesday, two suspects went into the Waffle House at 2125 W. Arrowood Rd. brandishing guns and robbed the restaurant's customers. They fled the scene after taking the items.

One suspect is described as a black man, about 5'10" with a thin build, last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The other suspect is described as a black woman, about 5'5" last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the two suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.