CMPD: At least 100 paintball shootings reported in April

- Charlotte’s paintball wars are continuing, with the number of incidents now in the triple digits.

CMPD says that at least 100 paintball shootings have been reported in the month of April.

It's an issue police have been talking about all month, with one of the latest reports coming out of north Charlotte.

It's a trend that's become all too familiar in Mecklenburg County. Kids, teens and young adults wreaking havoc on personal property by way of a paintball gun.

According to a police report, one of the latest attacks came over the weekend in an apartment complex off of Sunset Rd. and north Charlotte.

A woman reported both her dodge ram trucks were hit with paintballs Saturday night causing hundreds of dollars of damage to her vehicles.

In all, the area has seen at least 100 incidents in April alone targeting people's cars and homes, and in at least one occasion CMPD has investigated a paintball gun fight that happened on the highway.

Police have repeatedly said at their weekly press conferences that these incidents are no joke, even going so far as to say that because some of the guns look so real they could lead to tragic consequences.