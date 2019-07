- Crime stats released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Wednesday show homicides are up more than 100 percent from this time last year.

As a whole, violent crime is up almost 20 percent. A deeper look shows -- rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults are all up at least nine percernt, but it's not all trending in the wrong direction.

CMPD believes they may have stopped even more violent crimes from happening by getting more guns off the streets.

Another number they are proud of are officer complaints.

CMPD crime stats through June 30, 2019