CMPD headquarters back open to public

- Out of an abundance of caution, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's headquarters and parking lot have been closed to the public Thursday until further notice.

Sources tell FOX 46 the lockdown is related to the reported shooting Thursday morning outside of Villa Heights Elementary School. The suspect, who is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her son in a parking lot, is expected to turn himself in to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking that the public "please avoid the area."

