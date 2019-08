- As thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' students prepare to head back to class on Monday, CMPD is working to increase their level of safety.

"Those school administrators and staff—they have got to have a good solid plan of action on what they're going to do if God forbid they were involved in one of these situations, because they've got to make the best decision possible for those kids," said instructor Lt. Steve Huber.

The department discussed its plan to hold an active survival training course on Tuesday. CMPD says the goal of the class is to save lives with a focus of teachers knowing what to do to keep students safe.

"In almost every situation those kids are looking to those staff and those teachers to make that decision for them.

The training take place Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Belk building in Huntersville. It is free and open to the public.