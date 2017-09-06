CMPD identifies two officers, man in deadly NE Charlotte shooting

- A man was shot and killed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police in northeast Charlotte Wednesday night, according to Police Chief Kerr Putney.

The man killed has been identified as Ruben Galindo, 29. His family has been notified of his death.

CMPD said at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, Galindo called officers saying he had a gun. CMPD responded to the 1900 block of Prospect Dr. just off of Sugar Creek Rd. at Hunters Pointe Apartments where they found Galindo with his hand in the band of his pants.

Officers believe this is the same man who called in - and that there was a language barrier.

The officers said they gave Galindo commands, but he did not listen. Galindo then moved his hand, and the officers said they saw a gun.

At least two CMPD officers fired their weapons, killing the man. They have been identified as Officer Courtney Suggs and Officer David Guerra. Officer Suggs and Officer Guerra have both been placed on administrative leave, as procedure.

Officer Suggs has been employed with the CMPD since December 15, 2014, and is currently assigned to the North Tryon Division. Officer Guerra has been employed with the CMPD since April 29, 2013, and is currently assigned to the North Tryon Division.

This is an ongoing investigation.