CMPD investigating disappearance of man with dementia CMPD is conducting an investigation into the disappearance of Domingo Perez, who has been diagnosed with dementia. CMPD is conducting an investigation into the disappearance of Domingo Perez, who has been diagnosed with dementia. CMPD is conducting an investigation into the disappearance of Domingo Perez, who has been diagnosed with dementia. By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 16 2019 10:32AM EDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 10:33AM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The disappearance of a Charlotte man has prompted a CMPD investigation following his disappearance.</p><p>Domingo Perez, 76, was last seen at 5500 Flagstaff Drive around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The calls about his disappearance came in at 12:30 a.m.</p><p>Perez has dementia. More Local News Stories

Suspect hijacks idle minivan in Elizabeth with baby still inside
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 15 2019 04:07PM EDT
Updated Jun 15 2019 05:47PM EDT
CMPD is searching for a suspect after a reports of a man who stole a vehicle with a child inside.
On Saturday officials received reports of a stolen minivan, a Kia Sedona with license plate number PJP-3519, from 200 Hawthorne Lane. data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/15/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_81_CP__1560635137749.jpg_7402623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/15/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_81_CP__1560635137749.jpg_7402623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/15/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_81_CP__1560635137749.jpg_7402623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/15/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_81_CP__1560635137749.jpg_7402623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/15/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_81_CP__1560635137749.jpg_7402623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are looking for a male suspect after he stole an idle minivan in Elizabeth that had a baby inside. (CMPD)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect hijacks idle minivan in Elizabeth with baby still inside</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 04:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CMPD is searching for a suspect after a reports of a man who stole a vehicle with a child inside.</p><p>On Saturday officials received reports of a stolen minivan, a Kia Sedona with license plate number PJP-3519, from 200 Hawthorne Lane. It was left running and unattended and there was a one-year-old still inside.
A short time after stealing the vehicle the suspect dropped the one-year-old off on Water Walk Lane and the child was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Gastonia police host basketball tournament for youth
By Lauren Dugan, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jun 14 2019 10:47PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 11:51PM EDT
Gastonia police are shooting their shot, coming up with a new way to fight crime in their neighborhoods. Friday night they put on a three-on-three basketball tournament from middle school students and high school students at Erwin Park.
Sgt. Friday night they put on a three-on-three basketball tournament from middle school students and high school students at Erwin Park." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gastonia police host basketball tournament for youth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Dugan, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 10:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 11:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gastonia police are shooting their shot, coming up with a new way to fight crime in their neighborhoods. Friday night they put on a three-on-three basketball tournament from middle school students and high school students at Erwin Park.</p><p>Sgt. Adrienne Hall started the tournament Unity in the Community four years ago to keep kids off the street and on the court.
"I found kids just hanging out you know house parties or on the street just don't have anything to do," said Sgt. Hall. "So it's just giving them a place to go and hang out with their friends."

Class action lawsuit filed against Lake Arbor Apartments
By David Sentendrey, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jun 14 2019 10:20PM EDT
Updated Jun 15 2019 12:02AM EDT
A class action lawsuit has been filed against Lake Arbor Apartments that could be worth millions of dollars over reports of "slumlord" conditions.
The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, is "an action to address the unlawful conduct, unfair and deceptive trade practices and unfair debt collection practices arising out of Defendants' collection of rent and related fees, and attempts to collect such rent and fees," according to the complaint.
VIEW COMPLAINT HERE data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/14/Class_action_lawsuit_filed_against_Lake__0_7400744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/14/Class_action_lawsuit_filed_against_Lake__0_7400744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/14/Class_action_lawsuit_filed_against_Lake__0_7400744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/14/Class_action_lawsuit_filed_against_Lake__0_7400744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lake Arbor Apartments sued for 'slumlord' damages" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Class action lawsuit filed against Lake Arbor Apartments</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Sentendrey, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 10:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 12:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A class action lawsuit has been filed against Lake Arbor Apartments that could be worth millions of dollars over reports of "slumlord" conditions.</p><p>The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, is "an action to address the unlawful conduct, unfair and deceptive trade practices and unfair debt collection practices arising out of Defendants' collection of rent and related fees, and attempts to collect such rent and fees," according to the complaint.</p><p>VIEW COMPLAINT HERE</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/humidity-expected-to-be-an-issue-next-few-days"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7403324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_20190616133842"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Humidity expected to be an issue next few days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-video-released-shows-moments-when-fort-mill-family-gets-kicked-out-of-restaurant"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/New_video_released_in_Fort_Mill_restaura_0_7403189_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_video_released_in_Fort_Mill_restaura_0_20190616114424"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fort Mill restaurant accused of being racially insensitive</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Target-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Registers working again after nationwide Target checkout outage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-beautiful-weekend-ahead-in-queen-city"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/15/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7401378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_20190615133033"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather: Beautiful weekend ahead in Queen City</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY Most Recent

Humidity expected to be an issue next few days

Fort Mill restaurant accused of being racially insensitive

Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire

Suspect hijacks idle minivan in Elizabeth with baby still inside

USWNT set for Sunday showdown with Chile data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7403324_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7403324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7403324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7403324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Humidity expected to be an issue next few days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-video-released-shows-moments-when-fort-mill-family-gets-kicked-out-of-restaurant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/New_video_released_in_Fort_Mill_restaura_0_7403189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/New_video_released_in_Fort_Mill_restaura_0_7403189_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/New_video_released_in_Fort_Mill_restaura_0_7403189_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/New_video_released_in_Fort_Mill_restaura_0_7403189_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/New_video_released_in_Fort_Mill_restaura_0_7403189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fort Mill restaurant accused of being racially insensitive</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/notre-dame-celebrates-1st-mass-since-devastating-april-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS&#x2c;&#x20;FRANCE&#x20;-&#x20;APRIL&#x20;16&#x3a;&#x20;Notre-Dame&#x20;Cathedral&#x20;is&#x20;illuminated&#x20;at&#x20;twilight&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x20;major&#x20;fire&#x20;yesterday&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dan&#x20;Kitwood&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspect-hijacks-minivan-in-elizabeth-with-baby-still-inside" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/15/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_81_CP__1560635137749.jpg_7402623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/15/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_81_CP__1560635137749.jpg_7402623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/15/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_81_CP__1560635137749.jpg_7402623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/15/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_81_CP__1560635137749.jpg_7402623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/15/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_81_CP__1560635137749.jpg_7402623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;looking&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;male&#x20;suspect&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;stole&#x20;an&#x20;idle&#x20;minivan&#x20;in&#x20;Elizabeth&#x20;that&#x20;had&#x20;a&#x20;baby&#x20;inside&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;CMPD&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect hijacks idle minivan in Elizabeth with baby still inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/world-cup/uswnt-looks-to-continue-strong-start-to-world-cup-campaign" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/15/0615worldcup_1560627774777_7402109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="REIMS&#x2c;&#x20;FRANCE&#x20;-&#x20;JUNE&#x20;11&#x3a;&#x20;Lindsey&#x20;Horan&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;USA&#x20;runs&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;ball&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;group&#x20;F&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;USA&#x20;and&#x20;Thailand&#x20;at&#x20;Stade&#x20;Auguste&#x20;Delaune&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Cianflone&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USWNT set for Sunday showdown with Chile</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 