- The disappearance of a Charlotte man has prompted a CMPD investigation following his disappearance.

Domingo Perez, 76, was last seen at 5500 Flagstaff Drive around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The calls about his disappearance came in at 12:30 a.m.

Perez has dementia. He was last seen wearing a blue and black striped shirt, white Nike sneakers and a San Francisco 49ers hat.

anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call 704-336-8337.