- CMPD and FBI officials responded to calls about a security concerns on board a Charlotte Douglas Airport plane on Sunday, according to authorities.

A media representative for the Charlotte airport confirmed an investigation of a security incident on board an aircraft and CMPD suggested to contact JetBlue. Neither specified exactly what the incident was.

In a statement sent to FOX 46 from JetBlue, the airline stated:

"JetBlue flight 218 scheduled to depart from Charlotte to New York this morning has been delayed for additional security screenings out of an abundance of caution. Local law enforcement is on site and we a re working to get customers on their way to New York as soon as possible."

The flight was supposed to depart at 9:43 a.m. Sunday and are not expected to leave until 1 p.m.

FBI officials said in a statement to FOX46 that "At this time, there are no indications there was a threat to public safety."

Passengers were forced to deplane and go through screening again, as they plane was thoroughly searched by officials.