- Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect they believe may be linked to several cases of indecent exposure involving children.

Reports say the man has exposed himself to children as young as eight years old, and as old as 18.

“The whole time I was walking down, he was looking at me, so I knew something was fixing to happen, but I didn't know what was going to happen.”

The 15-year-old girl says earlier this month, she was a witness and a victim.

She says she was walking from the bus stop on Barcliff Drive, headed home when a man said something inappropriate to her.

“I turned around because I was a little further ahead, and he was exposing himself,” she told FOX 46.

Her story is not unique. In fact, since February 1, there have been eight separate reports of a man exposing themselves to children across Charlotte.

The first was in the 1700 block of McAllister Drive off of Beatties Ford Road. The victim told police she was uncomfortable and began to walk across the street. That’s when the man told her she was “good,” and said he wasn’t going to hurt her.

On Feb. 4, a 10-year-old girl said a man exposed himself to her in the 1400 block of Marble Street. The suspect in both cases was reportedly a black man, 20 to 30 years old driving a black sedan with a blue and white 30-day paper tag.

In the incident on Bent Tree Court, the victim here was only eight, saying the suspect approached her at the bus stop, drove away, then returned, dropping is pants in front of her.

On the other side of town, off Carrowmore Place, a 17-year-old victim told police a suspect also approached her at a bus stop and stepped out of his car naked.

An 18-year-old reported that a man turned toward her and exposed himself on April 18 in the 6500 block of Rumple Road. Just four days later, a 14-year-old said she was waiting for a bus when a man got out of his car and flashed her at the corner of N. Pine Street and W. 28th Street.

The last reported incident came on May 2, when a 13-year-old says she was at a bus stop when a suspect got out of a car and exposed himself.

“This is something that is very serious and traumatizing to a young person and adults,” Sgt. Catina Odom said at a CMPD press conference on Monday. She specializes in crimes against children.

CMPD says there were similarities in the last six of the eight incidents. In each case, the suspect was described as African-American man between the ages of 20 and 30, five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten with a slim build and short hair. The suspect or suspects were also reportedly driving a white four-door sedan.

CMPD is now encouraging kids to walk in groups, and for adults to remain vigilant.