- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9s.

CMPD K-9 Owen passed away Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer, the police department said.

Owen worked at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and made a huge impact on finding narcotics and stopping the trade. He made over 45 arrests, sniffed out $1,688,180 of illicit proceeds, seized 1,685 pounds of marijuana and 7 kilograms of cocaine in his short life, police said.

"K-9 Owen will be dearly missed. Please keep his handler and the Airport Division in your thoughts and prayers," the police department said in a statement.