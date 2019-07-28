"K-9 Owen will be dearly missed. Please keep his handler and the Airport Division in your thoughts and prayers," the police department said in a statement.
Three people were killed including two teenagers in a tragic car accident that occurred Saturday night in York County near Rock Hill, officials said.
Officials responded to calls after 10 p.m. of an accident near McConnells Highway at Triple Creek Drive involving a head-on collision involving three cars, with one ending up colliding with a utility pole.
The victims were identified as McConnells resident Amara Stagg, 16, Tega Cay resident Ashton Dickey, 15, and Blacksburg resident Wesley Blain, 29.
A U.S. Army veteran who lost part of his leg while serving his country was presented with a special gift at a Florida Georgia Line concert in Charlotte Saturday.
Florida Georgia Line and The Independence Fund, a Charlotte based national nonprofit assisting wounded Veterans, gifted wounded U.S. Army Veteran Ryan Long with an all-terrain, tracked wheelchair.
Ryan served in the army for 10 years before medically retiring.
A man who got into a dispute and pulled a gun on the manager of the Insomnia Cookies business location inside the Epicentre has been arrested.
Officers responded to calls on Friday in reference to an armed robbery after Tebian Ruff pulled a gun on the store manager following a dispute, officals said. After the manager resisted, Ruff exited the business and officers shortly located the suspect at Rocket Fizz, another business inside the Epicentre.
Ruff faces multiple charges including firearm by felon, attempted robbery and has a crminial history, which includes 63 total charges including assault on a female.