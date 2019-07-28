Three people were killed including two teenagers in a tragic car accident that occurred Saturday night in York County near Rock Hill, officials said.

Officials responded to calls after 10 p.m. of an accident near McConnells Highway at Triple Creek Drive involving a head-on collision involving three cars, with one ending up colliding with a utility pole.

The victims were identified as McConnells resident Amara Stagg, 16, Tega Cay resident Ashton Dickey, 15, and Blacksburg resident Wesley Blain, 29.