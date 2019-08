- A man is facing an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter after police said a woman he struck in the street with his vehicle died in the hospital on Monday.

Billie Holt Bradshaw passed away Monday, Aug. 12 from her injuries sustained in the crash.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Brandon Miller, 32, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter on top of felony hit-and-run, misdemeanor hit-and-run, and driving while license revoked.

The hit-and-run crash happened at 5:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 in the 3300 block of The Plaza. As officers got to the scene they located Bradshaw laying in the street with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police a silver SUV was traveling northeast on The Plaza when the driver moved from the left lane to the right lane to maneuver around a stopped vehicle. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing the street from the center median and was not in a cross walk.

As the SUV passed the stopped vehicle, the pedestrian was crossing in front of the stopped car and walked into the path of the SUV. The SUV struck the woman and drove away, police said.

The SUV was located a few blocks away unoccupied with additional damage sustained from striking a parked car while fleeing, police said. This crash remains under investigation.