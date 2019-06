- A man has been arrested for exposing himself to women and children in Charlotte, according to police.

Peletisala Maka, 35, has been charged with two counts of felony indecent exposure, two counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

The first incident was reported around 8 p.m. on May 16,in the 6300 North Tryon Street. A woman told police that a man approached her and exposed himself to her.

A short time later, around 9:45 p.m., officers were called back to the same area and told that a man showed his genitalia to a 5 year-old and his mother while they were leaving a store. Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.

On June 26, police were called to the 5000 block of North Tryon Street for a similar report. The suspect was offered a ride by strangers to a church and once at the church, the suspect exposed himself and began to masturbate in front of a 10 year-old child. When officers arrived, the suspect fled.

Police found Maka on Friday, June 28 and arrested him. He was taken to CMPD headquarters for an interview and was then transported to the Mecklenburg County jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimstoppers at 704-334-1600.