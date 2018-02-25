CMPD: Man suspected of DWI killed in west Charlotte crash

- A man was killed and his passenger injured in an overnight crash in west Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police say the driver of a 2004 Cadillac ran the stop sign on Westport Rd. at Scott Futrell Dr. around 12:48 AM and struck a concrete wall. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt, and airbags were deployed.

Antonio Lamonte Knox Sr., 40, was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. A 14-year-old passenger was taken to CMC by Medic for life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say excessive speed and alcohol use are contributing factors to the crash. Police continue to investigate.