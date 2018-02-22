CMPD: Missing 8-year-old boy in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old boy.
Family members reported Mathais Crocket, 8-years-old, missing in the 4100 block of Tyvola Rd.
Crocket was last seen at Reid Parl Academy Thursday, Feb. 22.
The boy is described as a black male with short twists and blond tips. Crocket was last seen wearing a red jacket, white shirt, and beige pants.
If you have seen him or know of his wherabouts you are asked to call 911.