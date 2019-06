- CMPD says a woman will not be charged in the fatal shooting of her husband, who was a Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4 p.m. on January 16, CMPD says Deputy James Hawkins was shot and killed inside his home off Ashley Meadow Drive.

Police scanners reported that Hawkins' wife, Rataba Hawkins claimed "her husband reached for a knife and she shot him" when she called 911.

On June 25, officials announced that after careful review of all of the evidence obtained, no criminal charges would be pursued against Rabata Hawkins.

In a separate review of the case, the Mecklenburg County DA’s Office said they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the woman was not acting in self-defense.