- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested one of their own officers on felony charges.

Officer Todd Beltrone was charged with one count obtaining property by false pretenses, police said. Beltrone is accused of falsyfing his time card on at least 19 occasions. The incidents occured between July 2018 and March 2019.

According to investigators, Beltrone's superiors found irregularities in his on-duty reporting. The funds are estimated at $7,000.

"Today we arrested one of our own for falsifying his time sheet. I expect all of our employees to conduct themselves with the integrity and honor that our profession deserves. We will always hold ourselves accountable," said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney. "I am disappointed that a member of our department has fallen short of our organization’s high standards."

Beltrone was placed on unpaid administrative leave. He has been a CMPD officer since 1999.

Police said Beltrone could face additional charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 46 for udpates.