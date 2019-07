- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is recovering in the hospital with a leg injury after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his assigned dual-sport motorcycle Thursday night, authorities said.

The accident happened at 9:36 p.m. Thursday, July 4 along Hwy 49 near the Buster Boyd Bridge.

CMPD said the officer was riding his assigned motorcycle and working the Lake Wylie Annual Fireworks Display when he was struck by another vehicle.

They said the officer was riding on Hwy 49 when a vehicle that had been parked on the side of the road pulled onto the roadway, attempted to conduct a 'U-turn' and struck the officer.

The officer sustained a non-life threatening injury to his leg and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital.

Police said the occupants of the other vehicle were not injured during the crash.