CMPD officer involved in crash in north Charlotte

- A CMPD officer was involved in a crash Friday evening in north Charlotte.

The accident occurred in the in the 3200 block of Beatties Ford Road around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.

Two cars were involved in the accident. One of the drivers was a CMPD officer in a marked patrol vehicle. The officer was traveling through normal traffic with no lights or sirens on at the time.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries by Medic.