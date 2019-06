- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer who applied a tourniquet to the leg of a teenager with a gunshot wound, likely saving her life, says he was in the right place at the right time.

Officer Kyle Kent spoke exclusively with Fox 46’s Robin Kanady telling her, “In the moment, you rely on the training that we’ve been taught, and you know what to do.”

The 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg, the victim of a drive-by shooting on Mulberry Pond Drive Wednesday night, according to CMPD.

“It wasn’t a good feeling seeing my son laying on the floor scared of what might happen,” said neighbor Charles Johnson.

Johnson was frantic telling his sons, ages six and eight, to take cover when he heard shots fired right outside his house.

“It was like 'tah, tah, tah' and then it was a pause and then after the pause, that’s when I went to the window and it started again 'tah, tah, tah, tah.'”

Officer Kent came to the rescue.

The 15-year-old had been shot in the femoral artery of her leg. She was bleeding, and Officer Kent had to act quickly.

“You ratchet it down as tight as possible until any bleeding stops,” Officer Kent said, demonstrating how he applied a tourniquet to the young girl’s leg.

“It’s absolutely rewarding to hear that she’s going to survive and be ok.”

Officer Kent got results in a big way likely saving the teen’s life.

“Just glad that I was in the right spot at the right time to assist her in her time of need.”