- Teamwork, sweat and a little luck is what helped CMPD crack a furniture caper in south Charlotte. It's also what helped Officer John Causey earn the honor of CMPD's Officer of the Month.

The officer helped neighbors in the Beverly Crest neighborhood recover what they had lost.

"We had a rash of patio furniture thefts," Officer Causey told FOX 46.

Dozens of residents started seeing their outdoor patio furniture suddenly vanish.

"We just couldn't put two and two together," Causey said.

Then a new clear Ring video surfaced of the suspect on Nextdoor.

"Social media... was the catalyst. As soon as we got the neighbors to talk and say 'I think I know who the suspect is,'" said Causey.

Within hours Officer Causey had warrants.

"When they went out to the suspects house. The suspect was actually pulling into the driveway with some more stolen furniture."

The suspect Stephen Thomas was arrested and charged with several felonies for theft.

"We seized 39 pieces of furniture-- some expensive furniture," Causey said.

This is the case that officers dream of, where homeowners are extremely grateful for seeing their property return home when they thought they'd never see it again.

"Yeah, honestly that's what I felt the best at and everyone of them said thank you," Causey said. "Just the smile and the look on their face saying 'I didn't think I'd ever get that again or see that piece of furniture.' That's what made it worth it for me."