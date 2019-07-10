< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var CMPD Officer of the Month: Officer John Causey helps south Charlotte neighbors

Posted Jul 09 2019 11:48PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 12:44AM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 12:58AM EDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417191668" data-article-version="1.0">CMPD Officer of the Month: Officer John Causey helps south Charlotte neighbors</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417191668" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=CMPD Officer of the Month: Officer John Causey helps south Charlotte neighbors&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/cmpd-officer-of-the-month-officer-john-causey-helps-south-charlotte-neighbors" data-title="CMPD Officer of the Month: Officer John Causey helps south Charlotte neighbors" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/cmpd-officer-of-the-month-officer-john-causey-helps-south-charlotte-neighbors" addthis:title="CMPD Officer of the Month: Officer John Causey helps south Charlotte neighbors"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417191668.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417191668");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417191668_417199169_155099"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417191668_417199169_155099";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417199169","video":"582791","title":"CMPD%20Officer%20of%20the%20Month%3A%20Officer%20John%20Causey%20helps%20south%20Charlotte%20neighbors","caption":"Teamwork%2C%20sweat%20and%20a%20little%20luck%20is%20what%20helped%20CMPD%20crack%20a%20furniture%20caper%20in%20south%20Charlotte.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F10%2FCMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John__0_7497901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F10%2FCMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John_Causey_h_582791_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657341873%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dnl3ZwFr7kNh1vYQdSo_-Jzxwv9Y","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcmpd-officer-of-the-month-officer-john-causey-helps-south-charlotte-neighbors"}},"createDate":"Jul 10 2019 12:44AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417191668_417199169_155099",video:"582791",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/CMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John__0_7497901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Teamwork%252C%2520sweat%2520and%2520a%2520little%2520luck%2520is%2520what%2520helped%2520CMPD%2520crack%2520a%2520furniture%2520caper%2520in%2520south%2520Charlotte.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/10/CMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John_Causey_h_582791_1800.mp4?Expires=1657341873&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=nl3ZwFr7kNh1vYQdSo_-Jzxwv9Y",eventLabel:"CMPD%20Officer%20of%20the%20Month%3A%20Officer%20John%20Causey%20helps%20south%20Charlotte%20neighbors-417199169",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcmpd-officer-of-the-month-officer-john-causey-helps-south-charlotte-neighbors"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/cmpd-officer-of-the-month-officer-john-causey-helps-south-charlotte-neighbors">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-417191668"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 12:44AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 12:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-417191668" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417191668-417199136"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/CMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John__0_7497901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/CMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John__0_7497901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/CMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John__0_7497901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/CMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John__0_7497901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/CMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John__0_7497901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417191668-417199136" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/CMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John__0_7497901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/CMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John__0_7497901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/CMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John__0_7497901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Teamwork, sweat and a little luck is what helped CMPD crack a furniture caper in south Charlotte. It's also what helped Officer John Causey earn the honor of CMPD's Officer of the Month.

The officer helped neighbors in the Beverly Crest neighborhood recover what they had lost.

"We had a rash of patio furniture thefts," Officer Causey told FOX 46.

Dozens of residents started seeing their outdoor patio furniture suddenly vanish.

"We just couldn't put two and two together," Causey said.

Then a new clear Ring video surfaced of the suspect on Nextdoor.

"Social media... was the catalyst. As soon as we got the neighbors to talk and say 'I think I know who the suspect is,'" said Causey.

Within hours Officer Causey had warrants. "When they went out to the suspects house. The suspect was actually pulling into the driveway with some more stolen furniture."

The suspect Stephen Thomas was arrested and charged with several felonies for theft.

"We seized 39 pieces of furniture-- some expensive furniture," Causey said.

This is the case that officers dream of, where homeowners are extremely grateful for seeing their property return home when they thought they'd never see it again.

"Yeah, honestly that's what I felt the best at and everyone of them said thank you," Causey said. "Just the smile and the look on their face saying 'I didn't think I'd ever get that again or see that piece of furniture.' That's what made it worth it for me." The suspect was actually pulling into the driveway with some more stolen furniture." </p><p>The suspect Stephen Thomas was arrested and charged with several felonies for theft.</p><p>"We seized 39 pieces of furniture-- some expensive furniture," Causey said. </p><p>This is the case that officers dream of, where homeowners are extremely grateful for seeing their property return home when they thought they'd never see it again.</p><p>"Yeah, honestly that's what I felt the best at and everyone of them said thank you," Causey said. "Just the smile and the look on their face saying 'I didn't think I'd ever get that again or see that piece of furniture.' 