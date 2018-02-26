CMPD: Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Steele Creek

- A woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in the Steele Creek neighborhood has been identified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Lakeisha Isaac, 41, was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. Her family has been notified.

The incident happened at 4:07 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26 in the 13200 block of S. Tryon Street near Steelecroft Parkway, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a 2002 Toyota Celica stopped just before the intersection and Isaac in the roadway.

Police said Matthew Owens, the driver of the Celica, was traveling northeast on S. Tryon Street in the center lane when he struck Isaac, who was standing in the roadway. Owens remained on scene.

Alcohol use and excessive speed are not suspected as contributing factors in this crash, police said.

Isaac was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark-colored clothing. It was raining lightly at the time of the crash, police said.