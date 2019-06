- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department probationary police officer is facing termination after authorities said he was caught speeding while impaired in Pineville.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the Pineville Police Department alerted CMPD that they charged Officer Jonathan Knapp with driving while impaired and speeding Wednesday.

Knapp was recommended for termination, placed on unpaid administrative leave and a pre-termination hearing is scheduled, police said.

He was hired by the CMPD on Oct. 22, 2018 and assigned to patrol as a probationary police officer in the Metro Division.

All CMPD officers are placed on a one-year probationary period after they are sworn in, per policy.

FOX 46 is working to learn more details about the incident.