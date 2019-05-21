We've all had our phone ring and heard something like this on the other end: "We just suspended your social security number because we found some suspicious activity. So if you want to know about this case, press one. Thank you!"
Robocalls are increasing every month. Youmail estimates there were 4.9 billion robocalls placed in April. That breaks down to about 14.9 per person.
As with everything these days, there's an app to stop the constant calls. Most major cell phone providers have an app specific to their service, but it'll cost you.