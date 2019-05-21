It’s the four-letter word that haunts countless Americans: Debt.

One woman thought a student loan forgiveness program would be her great escape; she soon found out none of the money she was paying went toward her debt. After going back to school for two years to become a medical assistant, Shamel Byrd wanted to pay off her $40,000 in student loans, and get debt free.

When someone called her offering a payment plan, she was all ears.