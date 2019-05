- CMPD is requesting the public's help in tracking a down a suspect they say was involved in a shooting in Uptown on Wednesday.

Just before 11 a.m. officers responded to reports of gunshots at 300 East Trade Street and found a victim with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported by medics to the hospital.

An initial investigation revealed there was an altercation between the two, shots were fired, and the suspect fled the scene.

Due to the investigation, CityLYNX GoldLine temporarily suspended service.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.