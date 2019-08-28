< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story426121275" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426121275" data-article-version="1.0">CMPD's new task force aimed at catching violent repeat offenders</h1>
</header> CMPD's new task force aimed at catching violent repeat offenders By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Aug 28 2019 10:49PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 28 2019 05:33PM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 11:43PM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/CMPD_announces_gun_violence_initiative_0_7622699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/CMPD_announces_gun_violence_initiative_0_7622699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/CMPD_announces_gun_violence_initiative_0_7622699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/CMPD_announces_gun_violence_initiative_0_7622699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/CMPD_announces_gun_violence_initiative_0_7622699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426121275-426068079" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/CMPD_announces_gun_violence_initiative_0_7622699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/CMPD_announces_gun_violence_initiative_0_7622699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/CMPD_announces_gun_violence_initiative_0_7622699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - CMPD has initiated a new task force specifically geared towards catching violent repeat offenders, and they’ve already gotten some of the accused criminals off the street.</p> <p>The Violent Crimes Initiative is a team dedicated to taking action against repeat offenders involved in violent crimes. </p> <p>“Between them these individuals have been arrested more than 43 times and some of those arrest have numerous charges,” CMPD Captain Ryan Kendall said. </p> <p>Over the last several weeks FOX 46 has brought you stories where suspects have been re-arrested after dozens of violent crimes.</p> <p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/victims-ask-mecklenburg-county-judges-how-they-punish-repeat-offenders" target="_blank">Victims ask Mecklenburg County Judges how they punish repeat offenders</a></strong></p> <p>Today CMPD announced their two-week task force created specifically for repeat offenders is already paying off. To date, the task force has made nine arrests, the majority of those being felony arrests.</p> <p>“The task force has a little bit more time on their hands to really focus on specific individuals repeat violent individuals. They aren't at the mercy of 911 calls and can focus 100% of their time on developing good solid cases to keep individuals off the street,” Kendall said. </p> <p>Keeping them behind bars is something <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/putney-get-serious-on-repeat-offenders-or-violent-crime-will-continue" target="_blank">Chief Kerr Putney</a> has spoken about publicly more than once. </p> <p>Captain Kendall maintains the department is doing everything they can to work with the D.A.'s office and the courts to stop this problem.</p> <p>“Those conversations are ongoing and I think the chief has made it clear that the public expects transparency and accountability on all aspects of the justice system. More Local News Stories src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/Woman_who_pointed_gun_at_Viva_Chicken_em_0_7623799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/Woman_who_pointed_gun_at_Viva_Chicken_em_0_7623799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/Woman_who_pointed_gun_at_Viva_Chicken_em_0_7623799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/Woman_who_pointed_gun_at_Viva_Chicken_em_0_7623799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/Woman_who_pointed_gun_at_Viva_Chicken_em_0_7623799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman is on the run after she pulled a gun on a Viva Chicken employee who she believes made a mistake with her order." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Huntersville police search for woman who pointed gun at Viva Chicken employee over meal price</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 11:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 11:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Huntersville are searching for a woman who they say pulled a gun on a Viva Chicken employee after she said there was a mistake with her order. </p><p>Viva Chicken customer's say this woman needs to learn some manners after police say she poured a drink on a restaurant manager then pulled out a gun, all over a $5 order. </p><p>"I think the gun took it to another level that was totally extreme," one customer told FOX 46. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/nc-attorney-general-suing-refrigerator-repairman-following-fox-46-investigation" title="NC Attorney General suing refrigerator repairman following FOX 46 investigation" data-articleId="426123502" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/NC_AG_targets_fridge_repairman_after_FOX_0_7623044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/NC_AG_targets_fridge_repairman_after_FOX_0_7623044_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/NC_AG_targets_fridge_repairman_after_FOX_0_7623044_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/NC_AG_targets_fridge_repairman_after_FOX_0_7623044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/NC_AG_targets_fridge_repairman_after_FOX_0_7623044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clients say they were ripped off by a refrigerator repairman and the Attorney General has now filed a lawsuit against him." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NC Attorney General suing refrigerator repairman following FOX 46 investigation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 11:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 46 is getting results for victims who say they were ripped off by a refrigerator repairman. Our series of investigative reports on John Jackson, Attorney General Josh Stein is taking the alleged scammer to court.</p><p>After half a dozen customers who say Jackson took their money for appliance repair jobs and never finished the work.</p><p>"Repeated texts and calls were unanswered, but I was relentless in trying to get a hold of him," said George Carroll.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/nc-suing-8-e-cigarette-companies-accused-of-aggressively-targeting-children-" title="NC suing 8 e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children"" data-articleId="426085531" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/NC_suing_8_e_cigarette_companies_accused_0_7623398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/NC_suing_8_e_cigarette_companies_accused_0_7623398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/NC_suing_8_e_cigarette_companies_accused_0_7623398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/NC_suing_8_e_cigarette_companies_accused_0_7623398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/NC_suing_8_e_cigarette_companies_accused_0_7623398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="North Carolina is the first state to sue eight e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children," Attorney General Josh announced.  " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NC suing 8 e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 07:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>North Carolina is the first state to sue eight e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children," Attorney General Josh announced . </p><p>"It's unconscionable what they are doing to a generation of young people," said Stein, who came to FOX 46's studio to discuss the lawsuit. "And, I refuse as attorney general to stand by."</p><p>The lawsuit aims to stop the companies from using e-cigarette flavors and marketing that appeals to young people. The state hopes to recoup millions of dollars in damages as a "remedy" for North Carolina teens who are addicted to nicotine because of vaping products. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/huntersville-police-search-for-woman-who-pointed-gun-at-viva-chicken-employee-over-meal-price"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/suspect_1567050670806_7623862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="suspect_1567050670806.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Huntersville police search for woman who pointed gun at Viva Chicken employee over meal price</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nc-attorney-general-suing-refrigerator-repairman-following-fox-46-investigation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/restraining%20order_1567048055856.jpg_7623850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="restraining order_1567048055856.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NC Attorney General suing refrigerator repairman following FOX 46 investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cmpd-s-new-task-force-aimed-at-catching-violent-repeat-offenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/28/CMPD_announces_gun_violence_initiative_0_7622699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CMPD_announces_gun_violence_initiative_0_20190828213346"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMPD's new task force aimed at catching violent repeat offenders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/policy-on-automatic-citizenship-for-children-born-abroad-to-us-military-members-changed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-908830360%20THUMB_1567039646146.jpg_7623571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Immigrants take the oath of citizenship to the United States at a naturalization service on January 22, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. 