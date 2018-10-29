CMPD searches for suspect in rash of armed robberies

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in connection to a string of armed robberies.

The first robbery happened at 2:49 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 at the Circle K located at 1246 East Boulevard. The reporting person said a man entered the store and took property from the business without paying.

A couple days later on Wednesday, Oct. 10 officers responded to the 2700 block of The Plaza in reference to a robbery. A witness said a man entered the business and took the cash register drawer. The witness said they tried to prevent the suspect from leaving, but the man was able to run away.

The third armed robbery was reported at 2:0-3 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15 at the Circle K located at 6500 Fairview Road. The suspect walked into the business and distracted the clerk and grabbed the register and ran away.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5'5" tall with a muscular build, and a faded-style haircut. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.