- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman who could be traveling with a 30-year-old man.

Officers are investigating the disappearance of 19-year-old Itati Romero Ambrosio. CMPD said Itati left her home Tuesday evening, July 23 around 10 p.m. and was reported missing by her family the next morning at 9:18 a.m.

They said Itati has not made contact with any known family members or friends since July 23 and has since missed work without calling in. Her family is concerned with her well-being and investigators are actively searching for her.

Itati may be with a man identified as Emanuel Ambrocio-Cruz. The two may be traveling in a dark grey four-door Mitsubishi Raider pickup truck with damage to the right side of the tailgate. The truck is possibly bearing North Carolina tag FCD-6115. This tag may have been changed or altered.

Itati is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and approximately 135 pounds. She has long dark brown hair, no tattoos, piercings, scars, or birthmarks. She was last seen wearing grey leggings and brown boots. Emanuel is a Hispanic male. He is 30-years-old, police said.

Anyone who sees or has information on the whereabouts of Itati, Emanuel, or the Mitsubishi pickup truck is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.