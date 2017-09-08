CMPD searching for missing man with cognitive issues

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing man who is believed to have a cognitive issue and there is some concern for his safety.

Joseph Lane Rand left his home located at 3500 Windsor Drive on Thursday, September 4 driving to an unknown destination.

Police said Rand has not returned home at this time and his whereabouts are unknown. He's described as a white male, 6'0" tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with gray eyes and white hair.

Rand was last seen driving a blue 2008 4 door Saturn Aura, displaying North Carolina tag WRA-1854. He would be traveling with a black and white Terrier that would answer to the name “Buddy”.

Anyone who sees or has information regarding Joseph Rand is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.