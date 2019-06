- Two women were sexually assaulted this morning, according to CMPD. Officers are searching for the suspects in these cases.

“This is very unusual for this to happen in our area that we had two almost happen right back to back of each other,” CMPD Lt. Muriel Hughes said.

Police say the first assault happened around 5 a.m. in the 6700 block of East WT Harris Boulevard.

“We had a 63-year-old female that was out walking. She was approached by a male that said he possibly had a weapon and asked her to comply with her demands. He forced her into a wooded area where he attempted to sexually assault her,” said Hughes.

Just over an hour later in southwest Charlotte, police say a woman was along the 6700 block of W Arrowood Road when her sexual assault occurred.

“She was at the bus stop when she was approached by a male in a van. He had a gun and forced her into the car and took her to another location where he sexually assaulted her.”

Police say the cases aren't connected and have limited suspect descriptions while the investigation continues. They say situations like these show that you can never be too comfortable with your surroundings.

“I always say have somebody with you. the always the safest method because there is always safety in numbers,” Hughes advised.