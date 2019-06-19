< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. CMPD searching for suspects following 2 sexual assaults 19 2019 05:25PM  By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 19 2019 06:42PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 05:25PM EDT https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/CMPD_investigating_2_unrelated_sex_assau_0_7420382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413625110" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Two women were sexually assaulted this morning, according to CMPD. Officers are searching for the suspects in these cases. </p> <p>“This is very unusual for this to happen in our area that we had two almost happen right back to back of each other,” CMPD Lt. Muriel Hughes said. </p> <p>Police say the first assault happened around 5 a.m. in the 6700 block of East WT Harris Boulevard. </p> <p>“We had a 63-year-old female that was out walking. She was approached by a male that said he possibly had a weapon and asked her to comply with her demands. He forced her into a wooded area where he attempted to sexually assault her,” said Hughes. </p> <p>Just over an hour later in southwest Charlotte, police say a woman was along the 6700 block of W Arrowood Road when her sexual assault occurred. </p> <p>“She was at the bus stop when she was approached by a male in a van. He had a gun and forced her into the car and took her to another location where he sexually assaulted her.” </p> <p>Police say the cases aren't connected and have limited suspect descriptions while the investigation continues. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/catawba-college-sends-cease-and-desist-letter-over-fake-diplomas" title="Catawba College sends "cease and desist" letter over fake diplomas" data-articleId="413620587" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Catawba_College_sends__cease_and_desist__0_7421034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Catawba_College_sends__cease_and_desist__0_7421034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Catawba_College_sends__cease_and_desist__0_7421034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Catawba_College_sends__cease_and_desist__0_7421034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Catawba_College_sends__cease_and_desist__0_7421034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Catawba College is taking action against a company forging its diplomas, following a FOX 46 investigation. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Catawba College sends "cease and desist" letter over fake diplomas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Catawba College is taking action against a company forging its diplomas, following a FOX 46 investigation . </p><p>"For our campus community, this is a serious matter," said Catawba College Dean of Students Jared Tice. "And we have sent this outfit a 'case and desist' letter asking them to stop."</p><p>Our investigation last month showed how easy it is to buy real-looking fake degrees, letters of reference and course transcripts. FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant purchased an "official" course transcript and a nursing degree from a company called Diploma Makers bearing the name and address of Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C. for around $300.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/detox-clinic-closes-for-bed-bugs-staff-told-to-use-sick-or-vacation-time" title="Detox clinic closes for bed bugs, staff told to use 'sick or vacation' time" data-articleId="413625008" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getting_Results_after_bed_bugs_found_in__0_7420456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getting_Results_after_bed_bugs_found_in__0_7420456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getting_Results_after_bed_bugs_found_in__0_7420456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getting_Results_after_bed_bugs_found_in__0_7420456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getting_Results_after_bed_bugs_found_in__0_7420456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A detox center in Monroe was temporarily forced to close due to a bed bug infestation." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detox clinic closes for bed bugs, staff told to use 'sick or vacation' time</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A detox center is turning away patients due to a bed bug infestation but employees tell FOX 46 they're the ones who are suffering.</p><p>A note on the door at Daymark Recovery Services in Monroe says they are "temporarily closed." An employee who works there, who asked to remain anonymous, says staff were told they had to use "sick or vacation time" during the forced time off or else stay home without pay. </p><p>FOX 46 reached out to company and we are getting results. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-victims-in-statesville-crash-not-properly-restrained-3-kids-ejected-from-car" title="Police: Victims in Statesville crash not properly restrained; 3 kids ejected from car" data-articleId="413602038" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/stateville%20accident.00_00_11_03.Still003_1560979406813.jpg_7420275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/stateville%20accident.00_00_11_03.Still003_1560979406813.jpg_7420275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/stateville%20accident.00_00_11_03.Still003_1560979406813.jpg_7420275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/stateville%20accident.00_00_11_03.Still003_1560979406813.jpg_7420275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/stateville%20accident.00_00_11_03.Still003_1560979406813.jpg_7420275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Victims in Statesville crash not properly restrained; 3 kids ejected from car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say five children and an adult were injured in a serious crash in Statesville. On Wednesday, they said the victims were not properly restrained, and three of the children were ejected from the car when it crashed. </p><p>The accident occurred at the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard at Rickert Street around noon on June 19 when a 2002 Buick Rendezvous collided with a 2016 semi-truck.</p><p>The ages of the five children in the Buick ranged from under a year to nine years old. Police say the passengers the Buick were not properly restrained and three of the five young children were ejected from the car.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/catawba-college-sends-cease-and-desist-letter-over-fake-diplomas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Catawba_College_sends__cease_and_desist__0_7421034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Catawba_College_sends__cease_and_desist__0_20190619233520"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Catawba College sends "cease and desist" letter over fake diplomas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detox-clinic-closes-for-bed-bugs-staff-told-to-use-sick-or-vacation-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getting_Results_after_bed_bugs_found_in__0_7420456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Getting_Results_after_bed_bugs_found_in__0_20190619213121"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Detox clinic closes for bed bugs, staff told to use 'sick or vacation' time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cmpd-searching-for-suspects-following-2-sexual-assaults"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/CMPD_investigating_2_unrelated_sex_assau_0_7420382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CMPD_investigating_2_unrelated_sex_assau_0_20190619212510"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMPD searching for suspects following 2 sexual assaults</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-finds-working-1-day-a-week-is-all-you-need-for-mental-health-benefits-from-employment"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/office%20workers_1560970764074.png_7419929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Google employees work in their office. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)" title="office workers_1560970764074.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study finds working 1 day a week is all you need for mental health benefits from employment</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detox-clinic-closes-for-bed-bugs-staff-told-to-use-sick-or-vacation-time" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getting_Results_after_bed_bugs_found_in__0_7420456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getting_Results_after_bed_bugs_found_in__0_7420456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getting_Results_after_bed_bugs_found_in__0_7420456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getting_Results_after_bed_bugs_found_in__0_7420456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/Getting_Results_after_bed_bugs_found_in__0_7420456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Detox clinic closes for bed bugs, staff told to use 'sick or vacation' time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cmpd-searching-for-suspects-following-2-sexual-assaults" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/CMPD_investigating_2_unrelated_sex_assau_0_7420382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/CMPD_investigating_2_unrelated_sex_assau_0_7420382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/CMPD_investigating_2_unrelated_sex_assau_0_7420382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/CMPD_investigating_2_unrelated_sex_assau_0_7420382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/CMPD_investigating_2_unrelated_sex_assau_0_7420382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CMPD searching for suspects following 2 sexual assaults</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-victims-in-statesville-crash-not-properly-restrained-3-kids-ejected-from-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/stateville%20accident.00_00_11_03.Still003_1560979406813.jpg_7420275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/stateville%20accident.00_00_11_03.Still003_1560979406813.jpg_7420275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/stateville%20accident.00_00_11_03.Still003_1560979406813.jpg_7420275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/stateville%20accident.00_00_11_03.Still003_1560979406813.jpg_7420275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/stateville%20accident.00_00_11_03.Still003_1560979406813.jpg_7420275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Victims in Statesville crash not properly restrained; 3 kids ejected from car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/missing-woman-found-dead-on-roadway-in-monroe-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/truck%20photo_1560975600018.jpg_7420081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/truck%20photo_1560975600018.jpg_7420081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/truck%20photo_1560975600018.jpg_7420081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/truck%20photo_1560975600018.jpg_7420081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/truck%20photo_1560975600018.jpg_7420081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sample&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;truck&#x20;that&#x20;may&#x20;have&#x20;hit&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Daphne&#x20;Alvarez-Torres&#x2c;&#x20;34&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Missing woman hit, killed on roadway in Monroe, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-decapitated-kitten-found-at-rock-hill-restaurant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Decapitated kitten found at Rock Hill restaurant</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" 